Mass Resignation in P.C George’s Party. Janapaksham to Split?

P.C George’s Janapaksham which is a two-year-old party is heading into a split, it seems. Most of the important representatives of the party has left the organisation under the leadership of its state secretary Sajad Rabbani and Advocate Manoj C Nair. Even district leaders and many ordinary members have deserted the party.

Although the reasons are unknown, it is beleived that the constant change in the political stand of P.C George is what provoked the members. The people who left the party has not yet revealed what their future plans are.