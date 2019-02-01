Modi Govt’s budget is another attempt to fool people before Polls, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to blast the last budget presented by the Modi government before the country heads for the general elections.

“Promises made today are not worth the paper they are written on. Modi govt came to power in 2014 promising 10 crore new jobs, 100 new smart cities, doubling of farmers income & 15 lakh in each bank account. This is another attempt to fool people before Polls but it won’t succeed,” he said.

“There is no Economic Survey. So there is no data on which the exercise today is based. #InterimBudget,” he said, while adding in another tweet, “There is no credible data anyway as we know from the hiding of the crucial NSSO Jobs data. Yet, the Modi govt has presented a collection of Jumlas as the sixth budget in five years. #InterimBudget.”

He took further digs: “A farmer’s family of five being given Rs 3 per day as some largesse makes it evident how disconnected the Modi government is from the rural crisis of its making, crushing our annadatas. They have even refused to pay their rightful dues, their MSPs!”

He also blasted the Modi government of completely ignoring the country’s armed forces. He said, “Budget allocation for defence has fallen to an all-time lowest ever in India’s history. Considering the rate of inflation and foreign exchange rates, it is not possible to keep the armed forces at the same level, leave alone modernise the military. This is the Modi govt’s legacy.”