Mouni Roy Sizzles in Red Saree as She Poses on The Sets of a Reality Show

Feb 1, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Mouni Roy shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she can be seen posing in a red saree. She kept her hair open and looked no less than a dream.

The reality show has Shakti Mohan as one of the judges who shares a great bond with Mouni. She shared a couple of pictures with the lady. Shakti took to the social networking site Instagram and wrote, “Ek Dil hai… ek jaan hai dono tujhpe kurbaan hai @imouniroy I feel so proud of you Mouni doing so incredibly well and so grounded. Love you to eternity. We met each other 16 years back & fell in love. Ever since have admired & been inspired by you e’rry single day. Look how far we have come since Miranda House days & made so many memories. To us making countless more in the years to come. I love you & the woman you are.”

(Third party image reference)

