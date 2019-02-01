Priya Prakash Varrier poses with Superstar Mohanlal: See Pics

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier doesn’t need any introduction. She made a place in everybody’s hearts just with her blink. The actress is going places and has some good projects in her kitty. Priya recently posted a picture with South superstar Mohanlal and every fan can easily relate to her feeling. In it, she can be seen beaming with happiness as she stands next to the actor. Dressed in a black striped paint paired with a denim jacket, she looked gorgeous as always.

Priya took to the social networking site Instagram to share the picture. She captioned it as, “Is this even real?!Been pinching myself since the day this happened I consider myself the luckiest to have met this legend and spent a few minutes with him.I am humbled that I got to touch his feet and seek his blessings for all my future endeavours! Padmabhushan Padmasri Bharat Dr. lieutenant colonel @mohanlal sir aka nammade swantham lalettan.”