Actor Neha Dhupia slammed a media report that fat-shamed her

Neha Dhupia has slammed a media report fat shaming her saying ‘shocking weight gain post pregnancy’ for her appearance at a fashion event. And lending her support is filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonam Kapoor. In an Instagram post, Neha made it clear that she is not bothered about being fat shamed but it should stop for everyone else.

She said, “As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I workout everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks.” She also asked readers to be kinder to each other while making such comments.