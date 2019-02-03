Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Dulquer Salmaan writes a touching note on the anniversary of his debut film

Feb 3, 2019, 07:20 pm IST
This year marks the seventh anniversary of Dulquer Salmaan’s film entry. His first film ‘Second Show’ was released this day seven years ago. The youth icon of the Mollywood has written a touching note on the day.

Dulquer Salmaan pens a note on the seventh anniversary of Second Show

His debut film ‘Second Show’ had a bunch of newcomers, both in the cast and crew. On the seventh anniversary of the movie, the actor penned a sweet little note thanking his parents, friends, industry insiders and all the film lovers, who have continuously supported and encouraged him.

Read his Facebook post:

Today marks 7 years since my first film released. Ironically called #SecondShow ! Don't think I've ever been as afraid…

Gepostet von Dulquer Salmaan am Samstag, 2. Februar 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

