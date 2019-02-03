Dulquer Salmaan writes a touching note on the anniversary of his debut film

This year marks the seventh anniversary of Dulquer Salmaan’s film entry. His first film ‘Second Show’ was released this day seven years ago. The youth icon of the Mollywood has written a touching note on the day.

His debut film ‘Second Show’ had a bunch of newcomers, both in the cast and crew. On the seventh anniversary of the movie, the actor penned a sweet little note thanking his parents, friends, industry insiders and all the film lovers, who have continuously supported and encouraged him.

Read his Facebook post: