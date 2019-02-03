Latest NewsScienceHealth

Eating breakfast may not help to reduce weight

Feb 3, 2019
A new study reveals that there is no good evidence to support the idea that eating breakfast promotes weight loss or that skipping breakfast leads to weight gain. In fact, the study shows that daily calorie intake is higher in people eating breakfast and that skipping breakfast does not cause greater appetite later in the day.

The study further say that their review questions the popular recommendation that eating breakfast can help with weight control. A team from Monash University in Melbourne analysed the effect of regularly eating breakfast on weight change and daily energy intake, based on evidence from 13 randomised controlled trials, mainly in the US and UK, from the last 28 years.

Participants included habitual/non-habitual breakfast eaters, or both, at a range of body weights who were monitored between 24 hours and 16 weeks.

The researchers found that total daily energy intake was higher in groups who ate breakfast compared with those who skipped it (an average of 260 more calories consumed in a day) regardless of their usual breakfast habits.

 

And the results showed that those who skipped breakfast were on average 0.44 kg lighter.

The effect of breakfast on weight did not differ between people with a normal weight and those who were overweight.

 

