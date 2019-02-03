Jan Akanksha Rally : Rahul Gandhi has ability to be the prime minister, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav on Sunday welcomed Rahul Gandhi to Bihar. Addressing the Jan Akansha rally at Gandhi Maidan, Yadav said, “We had wished that Gandhi was present in the previous Opposition’s rally, but he was pre-occupied with his foreign tour. We are happy today that Rahul Gandhi will today show the true face of Modi to the youth of Bihar.” Taking a jibe at Bihar CM he said, “We are in Bihar. We look at Nitish Chacha more than Modi.”

The Jan Akanksha rally is the Congress’ first public meeting at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which comprises of RJD, RLSP and HAM.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.