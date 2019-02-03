CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Nivin Pauly to team up with Biju Menon in Rajeev Ravi’s next film

Feb 3, 2019, 09:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rajeev Ravi’s new film will have Nivin Pauly and Biju Menon as lead. Nivin and Binu are s joining hands with director Rajeev Ravi for a movie titled ‘Thuramukham’. The movie revolves around a harbour and the lives of coastal people.

Biju Menon will play a crucial role in the movie. This will be Biju Men’s first film with Nivin. The movie already has Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead.

Nimisha Sajayan to pair with Nivin Pauly in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham

‘Thuramukham’ is based on the historic protests against the inhuman ‘chappa’ system, wherein copper coins were thrown to waiting workers in a primitive ‘ work guarantee’ scheme, which had resulted in police firing and martyrdom of three labourers in Mattancherry.

Tags

