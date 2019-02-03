Sunny Leone shares a cosy pic with hubby Daniel Webber

Actress Sunny Leone is currently in Goa shooting for her Malayalam acting debut movie Rangeela. This is known to all that despite being busy, she always manages to take out time for her family and kids. In her latest post, Sunny can be seen enjoying her snuggling time with husband Daniel Weber after completing the shoot. Both of them look happy and relaxed as they click a picture. From sharing adorable posts to dancing together on the streets, Sunny and Daniel have many times proved that they are head over heels in love.

Sunny took to the social networking site Instagram to share the picture. She captioned it, “Done shooting and now it’s snuggle time with @dirrty99.”