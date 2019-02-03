Suzuki launches Access 125 with CBS in India

Suzuki has launched new Access 125 with a Combined Braking System (CBS). The feature has been added to the drum brake variant of the scooter.

The new model is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 56,667. On the other hand, the non-CBS was earlier priced at Rs 55,977 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With that being said, the company has increased just Rs 690 with the addition of the said safety feature.

The non-CBS variant is also available at the dealerships till the stocks last. The said feature helps in safer and more effective braking as under this mechanism, both the brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only. This eventually results in minimum chances of skidding. Apart from the addition of CBS, there are no other mechanical changes on the Access 125.

Powering the scooter is the same 124cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 10.2 Nm. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front, all thanks to which the scooter offers a comfortable ride quality. The scooter rides on 90/90-12 front and 90/100-10 rear tyres. Notable features on the Suzuki Access 125 include a digital-analog instrument cluster, USB charging facility, front pockets and more. The scooter gets a fuel tank having 5.6-litre capacity.

Suzuki Access 125 has been the best seller in the 125cc scooter segment in India for years now. The Access 125 primarily goes up against the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Activa 125 and Hero Destini 125 in the segment.