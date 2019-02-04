KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s Petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram

Feb 4, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram Today: The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 74 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

The roadster version of Yamaha’s Superbike with a cheaper price: Full Specs and pics

Jan 12, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

‘Here is the Future’;UAE leaders attend National Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

Dec 3, 2017, 09:48 am IST

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings wins the match against Bangalore

May 5, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Janapaksham-BJP Alliance? P.C George Reveals his Final Stand

Dec 28, 2018, 06:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close