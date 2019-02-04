“CPI(M) Workers in WestBengal are with BJP”: K Surendran

BJP leader K Surendran has come out with strong words of criticism against Mamata Banerjee’s Government. Earlier, CBI officers who came to interrogate Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation with the Sarada, Rose Valley chit scam were stopped and taken into custody by the police officers under Mamata banerjee.

Surendran said that the investigation of these scams were entrusted with the CBI by the Supreme Court of India and that Mamata, has been constantly trying to upset the investigation using her power.

Surendran said that all the thieves in the country have united with Mamata Banerjee in the issue but the ordinary workers of CPI(M) in West Bengal are with BJP on the issue. In his Facebook post, Surendran says Rahul and co have united with Mamata on the issue.

“Only one thing remains to be seen now. Will CPI(M) who took a stand against Mamata in the name of corruption align with them in this fresh issue or will they stand with the CBI stand of continuing with the investigation. One thing is sure, CPI(M) workers in Bengal are with Central Government” he said.

Surendran added that nothing good can be expected from Sitaram Yechury and co.