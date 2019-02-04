Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre to Implement President Rule

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna against the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is running into many hours. Mamata accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. She held it firm that her protest will continue the situation is resolved.

Now, CBI has said that it would move the Supreme Court Monday, alleging the investigation in chit fund scam cases were being hindered and investigation officers were harassed.