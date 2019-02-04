Latest NewsIndia

Mamata Vs CBI: CBI to move Supreme Court today, CRPF Deployed

Feb 4, 2019, 09:15 am IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna against the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is running into many hours. Mamata accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. She held it firm that her protest will continue the situation is resolved.

Now, CBI has said that it would move the Supreme Court Monday, alleging the investigation in chit fund scam cases were being hindered and investigation officers were harassed.

Meanwhile, the Centre ordered the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units at CBI regional office at CGO Complex in Kolkata. The decision comes after five CBI officials were detained by the Kolkata Police and were allegedly manhandled by the cops.

