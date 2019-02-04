Latest NewsIndia

Man arrested for vulgar Tweet against Priyanka Gandhi

Feb 4, 2019, 03:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man was arrested in Bihar’s Katihar district for posting a vulgar tweet against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, police said on Monday.

Yogi Sanjay Nath was arrested following a complaint filed to the Bihar Cyber Crime Investigation Unit by social activist Shaheen Syed.

“We were directed to take action against Nath,” Katihar town Station House Officer Ranjan Kumar said. Nath is a resident of Vinodpur.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Parliament takes its stand on the triple talaq bill

Dec 16, 2017, 07:44 am IST
jeep0

Jeep Launches Compass Bedrock Limited Edition In India

Jun 19, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Chief Minister continuous his silence over favoritism charges against K. T. Jaleel

Nov 28, 2018, 09:59 pm IST

Karnataka: should talk out the problems, not commit murders

Jan 4, 2018, 09:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close