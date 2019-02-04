Man arrested for vulgar Tweet against Priyanka Gandhi

A man was arrested in Bihar’s Katihar district for posting a vulgar tweet against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, police said on Monday.
Yogi Sanjay Nath was arrested following a complaint filed to the Bihar Cyber Crime Investigation Unit by social activist Shaheen Syed.
“We were directed to take action against Nath,” Katihar town Station House Officer Ranjan Kumar said. Nath is a resident of Vinodpur.
