Man killed his sleeping wife by stabbing her over 40 times

Feb 4, 2019, 09:48 am IST
A man allegedly killed his wife after stabbing her over 40 times in Gurgaon’s Ashok Vihar, police said on Sunday.

Police found the body of Vanshika Sharma on Saturday with over 40 stab injuries. Pankaj Bhardwaj, 28, and Nashim Ahmed, 39, were arrested on a charge of murder, police said.

Bhardwaj and Sharma had got married in April 2016.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that Bhardwaj used to abuse and insult him because of which they quarrelled daily.

He claimed that even his in-laws insulted him regularly, the officer said.

“The accused felt tortured due to the frequent abuse and so he decided to kill her,” the officer added.

