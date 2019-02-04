PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as “the biggest danger” for the country,says Aravind Kejriwal

Calling the Central government’s action in West Bengal as “extremely dangerous”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as “the biggest danger” for the country.

The AAP leader said he was of the firm view that the “Modi-Shah duo is the biggest danger for the country and if we are to save this country, we will have to get rid of this duo in the coming Lok Sabha elections”.

Kejriwal also told the media: “We strongly condemn what has been happening with the Mamata Banerjee government and we stand in complete solidarity with the Bengal government.

“First of all, I would like to ask how could around 40 CBI officers and personnel attempt to enter the residence of the Kolkata Police Commissioner without any warrant or legal paper? It was clearly illegal and unconstitutional.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that if the Centre wanted to eradicate corruption, then “why did they allow the likes of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to escape from the country?

“Why has the Prime Minister till date not ordered a probe into the large-scale allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal?

“Till date, the Modi government has unleashed all its agencies – CBI, ED, Income Tax – only on its political opponents,” he said.