PM Narendra Modi-led ‘Kauravas’ will be drubbed by Rahul Gandhi in next polls, says AK Antony

The coming Lok sabha elections will witness the “second Kurukshetra war” in which the Narendra Modi-led “Kauravas” will face a drubbing by the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, veteran AICC leader A K Antony has said.

Inaugurating a Congress march ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, Antony said the “Lok Sabha election is a war to save the country.”

“The 2019 Lok Sabha election will witness a second Kurukshetra war in which the Kauravas led by Narendra Modi will be destroyed by Rahul Gandhi. This year’s election is not simply any other Parliament election. This is a war to save the country, to save the Constitution, its morals and values, constitutional institutions and other threats faced by the country,” Antony said.

Speaking at the ‘Janamaha Yatra’, led by state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, Antony lashed out at the RSS and Prime Minister Modi and said the Congress does not need any lessons of nationalism from the RSS and the BJP.

“RSS and Modi haven’t grown big enough to teach nationalism to the Indian National Congress…. the Indian National Congress doesn’t need any lessons on nationalism from the RSS and BJP,” Antony said.

There was a need to save India from the Modi government as the country was facing the “worst” unemployment scenario in the last 45 years, he said. He also flayed the CPI-M-led Pinarayi Vijayan government and alleged that both Vijayan and Modi had the same aim.

“They want to reduce the seats of Congress party. We need to reach out to the grassroot level. We need to win maximum number of seats in the coming polls to change the government in the Centre,” Antony said.