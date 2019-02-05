KeralaLatest News

Alappad Mining Issue: E.P Jayarajan Defends Mining, Comapres Alappad to this

Feb 5, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: E.P Jayarajan has made yet another controversial statement regarding the controversial mining in Alappad. He compared minerals in Alappad to Petrol in Gulf. The minister reiterated that Government’s stand that mining without causing harm to nature should be allowed.

There is a technical committee report that says mining will not affect fishing resources. The committee is studying in depth about the erosion of the shore.

Jayarajan while speaking at the Assembly also said that the citizens of Alappad had accepted mining. He asked why an Industry that provides job to many people are being opposed. He also alleged external interferences into the Alappad protest.

