Bajaj launches Pulsar NS200 ABS Yellow edition in India

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar NS200 ABS in a new yellow and grey colour scheme in India. While the tank, headlamp cowl and engine sump guard are finished in yellow, the front fender, tank shrouds and rear section get a brushed aluminium colour. And to complete the paint scheme, the streetfighter gets yellow pinstripes on the rims.

There is no difference in price for the new colour and the bike continues to retail at Rs 1.11 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Apart from this new colour, the NS200 ABS remains untouched mechanically. It is powered by a 199cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 23.2bhp and 18.3Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Braking is done with a 280mm front disc and 230mm rear disc with a single-channel ABS. Meanwhile, telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock take care of suspension duties.

The yellow colour Bajaj NS200 ABS will be available across dealerships in the next few weeks. It competes against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Yamaha FZ25 in India.