Case Against Minister G Sudhakaran For Insulting the Modesty of a Woman

Alappuzha: Court has issued an order to take a case against the Minister of Public Works G Sudhakaran for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman. It was in a complaint filed by a woman, who is also a former member of minister’s personal staff that the Ambalappuzha First Class Magistrate Court asked to take the case.

Minister has been sent a notice to be present at the court on 29th of March. Court has asked the police to add the section of insulting the modesty of a woman.

The plaintiff, complained that the minister used indecent language against her on 28th February 2016 while the minister was taking part in the stone laying the foundation at Thottapally. It was reported that the minister grabbed the mic from the man who was making the welcome speech and then used some harsh language agains the woman who was then a part of minsiter’s personal staff.

After the incident, the victim, who was also a local leader of CPI(M) was removed from the party. Initially, the woman had approached the police, but they refused to take the case.