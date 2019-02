In Paris, at least 10 people were killed and around 37 people, including six firefighters, sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at an apartment building today. One person was seriously injured.

A suspect detained was drunk when she was arrested. The 40-year-old female resident of the burned-out residence in rue Erlanger, in western Paris, was found to be drunk.

Local fire service has warned the death toll could increase as the fire is still in progress.