Govt announces monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 for unemployed graduates

Rajasthan government has announced a monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 for its unemployed graduates. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana’, the unemployed youth will get allowances from March 1.

While addressing a gathering at Rajasthan University students recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said unemployed women will get up to Rs 3,500, while unemployed men will get up to Rs 3,000. These figures currently stood at Rs 750 and Rs 650 respectively.

While the labour department is still working on the modalities, sources said applicants from families with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh per annum will benefit from the scheme. According to reports, the department is considering a rule that only two members per family can avail of the scheme.

Beneficiaries would need to file an affidavit before the authorities, saying they aren’t employed and if their credentials are false, action can be taken against them.

The department has also proposed an age bar of 30 years for those from the general category and 35 for ST/SC categories. The scheme, which will be launched for two years, to begin with, set the exchequer back by Rs 526 crore. There are about 1 lakh graduates who stand to benefit from the scheme.

Earlier, Gehlot had welcomed Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of minimum income guarantee to poor and said the country was capable of providing such a guarantee to its citizens.

“This is a historic announcement. I have started preparations on how this scheme can be implemented, how this should be implemented and what model should be there for the implementation,” he told reporters.