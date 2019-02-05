“Prevention Every Day” Must be Our Slogan to Fight Epidemics, Says Kerala C.M

Kerala Government had a tough past few months fighting different diseases and virus-likeNipah. While it has come under severe criticism for its lack of effective measures to prevent such situations, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has now come up with a slogan to fight epidemics.

He said Prevention every day must be our slogan, while inaugurating an awareness programme under the leadership of the Health Department.

“We are going into the new year with the experiences we had in Health field last year. We could overcome Nipah and flood with the preventive measures we took. We need to lay emphasis on cleaning drinking water, eliminating wastes, cleaning surroundings etc”

He addded that the elected representatives were able to take part in the cleaning programmes in different parts of the state.