T.P Murder: Kunjananthan’s Bail Petition to be Considered Today, Kerala Government’s Report Will be Key

Ernakulam: High court will consider today the petition submitted by P K kunjananthan, a culprit involved in the murder of T P Chandrasekharan. The petition seeks bail and recommends the freezing of his sentence citing health reasons. Court had asked the Government to give a detailed report citing the health issues that ails Kunjananthan and this report could prove key in the Court’s decision.

When the case was considered earlier, Kunjananthan had informed the court that he has health problems so much so that he can’t even walk properly. Court asked why he would need to walk when he can just lay down in the jail. Government too had taken a stand that supports Kunjananthan.

Court had also pointed out that the documents show that Kunjananthan has hardly been inside jail.

During the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kunjananthan has received parole on almost all months. In 20 months, he received about 15 paroles and was out for almost 196 days!

Wife of the late T.P Chandrasekharan, KK Rama had filed a petition in High court alleging that Kunjananthan has been taking part in public functions in the name of parole allowed for medical treatment.