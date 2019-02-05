Tridhaatu Navi Mumbai Half Marathon 2019: Kapil Dev to flag on 15 Feb

Legendary cricketer and former India Cricket team captain Kapil Dev will flag off the ‘Tridhaatu Navi Mumbai Half Marathon’ on February 17th from Vashi, in Navi Mumbai.

Well-known marathon coach and ultra-marathon athlete Norrie Williamson is the race director for the event.

The race will be held in two categories – the half marathon run over a distance of 21.097 km where participants above 18 years of age can take part, while another category is the ‘Future Generali 10K run, where participants above 16 years of age can participate.