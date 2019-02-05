Latest NewsSports

Tridhaatu Navi Mumbai Half Marathon 2019: Kapil Dev to flag on 15 Feb

Feb 5, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Legendary cricketer and former India Cricket team captain Kapil Dev will flag off the ‘Tridhaatu Navi Mumbai Half Marathon’ on February 17th from Vashi, in Navi Mumbai.

Well-known marathon coach and ultra-marathon athlete Norrie Williamson is the race director for the event.

The race will be held in two categories – the half marathon run over a distance of 21.097 km where participants above 18 years of age can take part, while another category is the ‘Future Generali 10K run, where participants above 16 years of age can participate.

Tags

Related Articles

Check out Bollywood stars that Salman Khan slapped

Apr 7, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

No Sunday for India’s ever active Union Minister Sushama Swaraj

May 20, 2018, 10:44 pm IST
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath with a surprise move of administrative reshuffle

Mar 17, 2018, 06:12 pm IST
international-airport-kerala

Centre sanctions huge security force for Kannur International Airport operations

May 8, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close