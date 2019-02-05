Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their top two positions for batsmen in ICC ODI Rankings while New Zealand pacer Trent Boult jumped to third place after finishing with 12 wickets in five-match ODI series.

While New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has moved up seven places to grab the third position. Boult has been mighty impressive in the recently concluded ODI series against India where he claimed 12 wickets, including a fiver-fer in the 4th ODI.

Fakhar Zaman has jumped two places to become the 9th ranked batsman. Shikhar Dhawan dropped two places and now sits on 10th place while Kane Williamson is now out of top 10 after losing one spot.

Jasprit Bumrah, despite missing the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand, has kept his top spot and is followed by Rashid Khan. Kuldeep Yadav is now on the fourth spot after going down one place while Yuzvendra Chahal is just below him on the fifth spot.

India team retained its second spot in ICC rankings by adding one point while New Zealand lost a point and is currently placed at the fourth spot with 111 points.