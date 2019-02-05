You cannot Miss the Words of the Husband of the Woman who Complained against Minsiter G Sudhakaran

Court has issued an order to take a case against the Minister of Public Works G Sudhakaran for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman. It was in a complaint filed by a woman, who is also a former member of minister’s personal staff that the Ambalappuzha First Class Magistrate Court asked to take the case. The husband of the plaintiff, while speaking to Asianet news channel has opened up about Sudhakaran’s harsh words. The husband, who is a CPI(M) member for 45 years said his wife too has been a party worker for 25 years. According to him, in a public function related to laying the foundation of a road, this is what Minister Sudhakaran said:

“She(plaintiff) was a member of my personal staff. She tried to sabotage this programme by teaming up with BJP and Congress. Are you still keeping this woman at the party? (asking Omanakuttan, area secretary) This will only damage the party and the place. She was a member of my personal staff, what she did there was extremely bad. Will come in a saree but then has other business there(in a derogatory sense)She swallowed about Rs 20000-30000 of my money. Her daughter was married off using my money”

The victim’s husband said that none of this was true. His wife only had the salary of about Rs 8000 and he said Minister had hardly helped in their daughter’s marriage. Sudhakaran’s contribution was Rs 500, according to the husband.

“My wife left that function with wet eyes. When she said she didn’t do anything bad, Sudhakaran threatened her “DONT TALK” he added.

Sudhakaran alleged that the victim and her husband deliberately tried to upset the winning chances of G Sudhakaran. He also said that he has the audio evidence to support his claims.