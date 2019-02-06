Bajaj launches pulsar 150 twin disc edition in India

Bajaj has now launched the twin disc variant of the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180 with the mandatory ABS safety feature. The Pulsar 150 twin disc ABS variant is priced at Rs 87,226 (ex showroom) while the Pulsar 180 ABS variant is priced at Rs 92,563 (ex showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is pricier by almost Rs 7,328 more than the non-ABS Pulsar 150 variant which retails at Rs 80,794 (ex showroom). The Pulsar 180 ABS costs Rs. 7,040 more than the non-ABS Pulsar 180 variant which is priced at Rs 85,823 (ex showroom).

Apart from the addition of a single channel ABS system, there are no other changes made to the motorcycle. The Pulsar 150 twin disc variant with ABS is still powered by the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

The engine paired to a 5-speed transmission produces about 14 bhp of peak power and a peak torque of 13.4 Nm. The Pulsar 180, on the other hand, is powered by a 180 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine makes about 16.8 bhp of peak power and a peak torque of 14.2 Nm and is paired with a 5 speed transmission.