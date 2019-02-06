Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Will Introduce the Proposal to Change the Name of the Kerala State today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government wants the name of the state of Kerala to be changed from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. A resolution that proposes this idea will be introduced in the assembly by Kerala C.M today.

As per the Constitution, it is the Central government who can make a law regarding the change in the name of a state. C.M said he will request to the Central Government to change the name of the state to ‘Keralam’ in all languages including Hindi.

“Keralam is the name that upholds the cultural lineage of the state. The name Kerala came as a part of colonisation. Only the name Kerala can reflect the culture of the state” says the resolution.

A similar request was put forward by WestBengal Govt to change the name of their state to Bangla, but it was rejected by Central Govt considering its similarity with Bangladesh.