KeralaLatest News

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Will Introduce the Proposal to Change the Name of the Kerala State today

Feb 6, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government wants the name of the state of Kerala to be changed from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. A resolution that proposes this idea will be introduced in the assembly by Kerala C.M today.

As per the Constitution, it is the Central government who can make a law regarding the change in the name of a state. C.M said he will request to the Central Government to change the name of the state to ‘Keralam’ in all languages including Hindi.

“Keralam is the name that upholds the cultural lineage of the state. The name Kerala came as a part of colonisation. Only the name Kerala can reflect the culture of the state” says the resolution.

A similar request was put forward by WestBengal Govt to change the name of their state to Bangla, but it was rejected by Central Govt considering its similarity with Bangladesh.

Tags

Related Articles

chicken survives without head

True warrior: Chicken survives for a week without a head

Mar 29, 2018, 04:12 pm IST
rahul-gandhi-hopes-high-congress-role-nations-future

Rahul Gandhi attacks Arun Jaitely on PNB scam

Mar 12, 2018, 06:55 pm IST

Reasons why Youngsters saying goodbye to low-waist jeans

Jan 6, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

These are the health benefits of drinking lemongrass tea

Sep 14, 2018, 11:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close