Congress President Rahul Gandhi to be in Ajmer

Feb 6, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Ajmer on February 14 to address a state-level Sewa Dal convention.  He will also kick start the election campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  Rahul will also speak at a gathering in Udaipur on March 1.

