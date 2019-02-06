Congress President Rahul Gandhi to be in Ajmer

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Ajmer on February 14 to address a state-level Sewa Dal convention. He will also kick start the election campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rahul will also speak at a gathering in Udaipur on March 1.
Related Articles
Pakistan to launch mega space programme to keep eye on India
Apr 29, 2018, 05:38 pm IST
Karnataka by-polls indicate that ‘acche din’ are returning for the Congress : Shiv Sena
Nov 8, 2018, 09:28 pm IST
This UAE Singer Stole Indian Hearts by Singing Vaishnava Janato. Watch Video
Oct 4, 2018, 09:33 pm IST
Has GST benefited the business world? Will it flourish or decline?
Dec 31, 2017, 09:32 am IST
Post Your Comments