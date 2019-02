Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 34,450 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital on muted demand from jewellers.

Silver also slumped Rs 320 to Rs 41,380 per kg on subdued offtake from industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, gold traded lower at USD 1,313.58 an ounce, while silver was also down at USD 15.75 an ounce in New York.