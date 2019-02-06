Heavy Rainfall Warning : All schools to remain shut tomorrow

In the wake of the heavy rain warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the mountain ranges Uttarakhand, all schools and anganwadi centres in Bageshwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Champawat districts will remain closed on February 7.

Following the IMD’s the government has issued an advisory to all the District Magistrates.

According to IMD, various districts of the state including Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur will witness heavy snowfall on February 6, while these districts can witness very heavy snowfall on February 7.