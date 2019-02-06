Latest NewsIndia

Heavy Rainfall Warning : All schools to remain shut tomorrow

Feb 6, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the wake of the heavy rain warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the mountain ranges Uttarakhand, all schools and anganwadi centres in Bageshwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Champawat districts will remain closed on February 7.

Following the IMD’s the government has issued an advisory to all the District Magistrates.

According to IMD, various districts of the state including Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur will witness heavy snowfall on February 6, while these districts can witness very heavy snowfall on February 7.

Tags

Related Articles

groom-killed-during-celebratory-firing

Minutes before wedding groom dies during celebratory firing: Shocking video out

May 2, 2018, 06:57 pm IST
Vodafone cries foul

“The rule is unfair”; Vodafone CEO raises voice against new pricing

Feb 27, 2018, 09:53 am IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi writes to Dr Kafeel Khan over attack on his brother 

Jun 15, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

U S President Threatens to Shoot at Migrants

Nov 2, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close