India v/s Newzealand: Indian Innings Never took Off, Newzealand Secures a Comfortable Win

After a dismal show in the ODI series, NewZealand has managed to secure a comfortable win in the first T20 against India.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sarma decided to chase as he wanted to test Indian team in tough circumstances and indeed the test didn’t come that good.

NewZealand riding high on the innings of Tim Seifert 84(43) and some fireworks from Ross Taylor23(14), Scott Kuggelejin 20(7), Colin Munro 34(20) and Kane Williamson 34(22) raced to 219 runs for the loss of just six wickets.

In reply, Indian innings never took off. It looked hopeful when Vijay Shankar 27(18) was batting along with Shikhar Dhawan 29(18), but once the pair was broken, there was hardly any resistance from other batsmen except M S Dhoni who was the top scorer with 39 runs off 31 balls.

Eventually Indian innings folded for 139 runs.