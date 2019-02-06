Karl Marx’s grave vandalized in hammer attack

Some unknown anti-socials vandalized the grave of Karl Marx. The grave of Karl Marx is situated in the Highgate cemetery in London. The Tomb of Karl Marx stands in the Eastern Cemetery of Highgate Cemetery, north London, England. Though the exact date on which this attack occurred is not known but may be in the last of a couple of days it has done said the cemetery officials.

The marble plaque on the imposing sculpture base has been attacked seemingly with a hammer. The marble was taken from the original 1880 grave and later it was moved 50-meter in 1956.

This is no the first time that the tomb is attacked. Earlier in 1970 a pipe bomb blew at the part of the face and late ‘Swastikas’ has been painted on it and emulsion paint has been sprayed on it.

The Chief Executive Officer of Highgate Cemetry Ian Dungavell said that the incident is shocking and proper investigation will be done on that. He assured that severe action will be continued. The Metropolitan Police informed that investigation is on. No other tomb in the cemetery is not attacked.

Karl Marx the ‘father of Marxism’, is one of the most prominent thinkers who shaped the history of the 19th and 20th century. Born in Germany on May 5 1818, he died in London on 1883 March 14.

It commemorates the burial sites of Marx, of his wife, Jenny von Westphalen, and other members of his family. Originally buried in a different part of the Eastern Cemetery, the bodies were disinterred and reburied at their present location in 1954. The tomb was designed by Laurence Bradshaw and was unveiled in 1956, in a ceremony led by Harry Pollitt, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Great Britain, which funded the memorial.

The tomb consists of a large bust of Marx in bronze set on a marble pedestal. The pedestal is inscribed with quotes from Marx’s works including, on the front, the final words of The Communist Manifesto, “Workers of all lands unite”. Since its construction, the tomb has become a place of pilgrimage for followers of Marxist theory. It has also been a target for Marx’s opponents, suffering vandalism, and two bomb attacks in the 1970s. It is a Grade I listed structure, the highest listing reserved for buildings and structures of “exceptional interest”.