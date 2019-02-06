Latest NewsIndia

Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before ED

Feb 6, 2019, 09:32 pm IST
Robert Vadra today appeared before Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe. Vadra reached ED office in New Delhi accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi VVadra.  Robert Vadra is appearing before the agency in a case related to the alleged purchase of properties in London.

Last week, Delhi court has granted interim bail to   Vadra in this case and had directed him to appear before the ED and cooperate in the investigation. The agency told the court that it had received information about Vadra’s several properties in London including two houses and six flats.

Meanwhile, BJP today attacked the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

