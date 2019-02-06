Nifty crosses 11000-mark

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today continued their rally for the fifth straight session led by gains in IT and metal stocks amid heavy buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The key indices logged gains of around 1% amid positive cues from global markets. Nifty crossed 11,000 mark while Sensex settled near 37,000 level.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 358 points to end at 36,975. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also surged 128 points to close at 11,062.