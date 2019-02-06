Latest NewsBusiness

Nifty crosses 11000-mark

Feb 6, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today continued their rally for the fifth straight session led by gains in IT and metal stocks amid heavy buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The key indices logged gains of around 1% amid positive cues from global markets. Nifty crossed 11,000 mark while Sensex settled near 37,000 level.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 358 points to end at 36,975. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also surged 128 points to close at 11,062.

Tags

Related Articles

This man survived for 4 years with 97 pellets on his chest!

Jan 6, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Supreme Court issued final verdict on ‘privacy’

Aug 24, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Hina-Khan-as-Komalika

Watch Hina Khan’s sizzling avatar as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’: pics & VIDEO

Oct 15, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

15-year-old boy returns with diamonds worth Rs 45 lakh

Aug 20, 2017, 08:04 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close