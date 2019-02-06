Philippines to tighten entry of foreign workers

The Philippines has said it will soon impose stricter requirements and procedures in issuing work permits to foreign nationals who intend to work in the country.
The Philippine Bureau of Immigration today said that the agency will require additional documents from foreign applicants before they are granted special and provisional work permits.
The agency said that no work permits would be issued to foreigners seeking jobs as construction workers, cashiers, janitors, carpenters, and other blue-collar jobs.
