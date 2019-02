President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017 at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Forty-two artists from the fields including Music, Dance, Theatre, Traditional, Folk, and Tribal music were awarded.

The award carries a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.

Established in 1952, the Award not only symbolizes the highest standards of excellence and achievements but also recognizes sustained individual work and contribution.