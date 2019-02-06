Latest NewsEntertainment

Priya Prakash Varrier’s kissing scene with Roshan Abdul Rauf,video goes viral –Watch Here

Feb 6, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Priya Prakash Varrier’s kiss with co-star Roshan Abdul Rauf from the film Oru Adaar Love is currently going viral.

Earlier too, the romantic video that made Priya Varrier a known face was a scene from the same Telugu film that is all set to hit the screens this Valentine’s Day. In the picture that’s going viral, Priya and Roshan are seen indulging in a lip-lock whilst sporting their uniforms. The film is a romantic drama involving high-school romance.

Priya and Roshan are currently on a promotional spree and are visiting several cities for the same. There have been speculations about romance brewing off-screen between the two leads of the film.

