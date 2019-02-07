A Padmakumar to be Removed from the Position of Devaswom Board President?

There is a move to remove A Padmakumar from the position of Devaswom board president, as per the reports of Manorama News.

It is reported that the board did not inform the president about the change in the stand they took in the Sabarimala young women entry issue, yesterday in Supreme Court. Through Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu, it was Chief Minister’s private secretary who interfered and made the moves to orchestrate the devaswom board’s change in stand.

The news channel also reports that Devaswom Recruitment board president M Rajagoplan nair too had a part in the decision.

Yesterday, Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right. Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.