BJP Worker Stabbed at Thiruvananthapuram

Feb 7, 2019, 07:41 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another shocking incident of political revenge, a BJP worker, Shyam, was stabbed at Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Police said that it is the DYFI worker Dinith who stabbed Shyam.

