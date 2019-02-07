Devaswom Board Members Who Faces the Wrath of Devotees Skip the Ettumanoor Festival

Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right. Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.

Devotees are seriously upset with Devaswom boards intervention to sabotage the traditions and customs at Sabarimala. The Devaswom board officials, including the president, are scared by the prospects of the mass protests organised by the devotees. The fear has forced them to skip the Ettumanoor festival and cultural meeting. The notice of the event had the name of the members of the board but none of them came for the function.