ISIS caliphate has been decimated: Trump

Feb 7, 2019, 08:20 pm IST
US President Donald Trump has said that he expected the ISIS extremists to lose all their remaining territory in Syria in around a week.

He said the US military, its coalition partners and the Syrian Democratic Forces have liberated virtually all of the territory previously held by ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

He was addressing the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Trump said the formal announcement would be made sometime next week.

Later in a statement, the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS said that the territorial defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria will mark a significant milestone in the war against ISIS.

