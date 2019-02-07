KeralaLatest News

Man Held for Using Abusive Language Against CPI(M) Leader P Jayarajan

Feb 7, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Kannur: Police has arrested the man who allegedly abused CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan. It was Ramakrishnan(42) who was arrested by Kudiyanmala police. Ramakrishnan had used foul language and made death threats while P Jayarajan was delivering a speech.

P Jayarajan was speaking after inaugurating IRPC’s Office while Ramakrishnan abused the leader. He was travelling on a bus while making the abuses, soon other passengers ousted him from the bus.

CPI(M) local leadership then filed a complained and police soon took a case against him.

