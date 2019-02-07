Principal Feels Girls are Possessed, Brings an Exorcist

You would expect a school Principal to be that person who brings some sense into the head of the students and not let them slide down the path of superstition. But here is a principal who himself brought an exorcist since he was scared that the girls were possessed.

Chhatrapal Singh, principal in-charge of the school at Kairagaon in Okhalkanda block, feels he had enough reasons to bring an exorcist.

“A class 7 student was possessed last Thursday and started doing bizarre activities like breaking chairs and shouting loudly.”

“When other girls tried to calm her down and offered water, the influence spread to them as well. Over the next 3-4 days, five girls were possessed. They started shouting loudly, dancing, jumping here and there. They were crying loudly as they were scared looking at the other girls.” he said.

interestingly none of the boys showed any signs of being possessed.

A decision was taken by the village administration and school management to conduct ‘Jagar’, a form of ancestor spirit worship, in the school. ‘Jagariyas’, priests specialising in conducting Jagar, were called to the school and the ritual was performed on Tuesday.