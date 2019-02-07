Robert Vadra appear before Enforcement Directorate for questioning

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day in money laundering case probe. The agency had questioned him yesterday as well.

This is the first time that Vadra has appeared before any probe agency in connection with alleged dubious financial dealings. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Last week, a Delhi court had directed Vadra to appear before the central probe agency and cooperate in the probe after he approached it seeking anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed the allegations as a political witch hunt against him.