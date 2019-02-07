Study reveals that 2018 is the fourth warmest year on record

An independent analysis by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have found that earth’s global surface temperatures in 2018 were the fourth warmest since 1880.

According to scientists, global temperatures in 2018 were 0.83 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean. Globally, 2018’s temperatures rank behind those of 2016, 2017 and 2015.

NASA, in a statement, said the past five years are, collectively, the warmest years in the modern record. It founds that 2018 global temperatures were 0.79 degrees Celsius above the 20th-century average.

Since the 1880s, the average global surface temperature has risen about one degree Celsius. This warming has been driven in large part by increased emissions into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.