Ten Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Feb 7, 2019, 05:21 pm IST
At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in the Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg told PTI. “So far, the bodies of 10 Maoists along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot,” he said.

The identity of the Maosists are yet to be ascertained and the search operation is still underway.

